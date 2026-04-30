Showers tonight, then frost this weekend

Frost-covered grass can become damaged when walked or driven on

DAYTON, OH — After we got to enjoy a dry and mostly sunny Thursday, more rain is on the way tonight. Expect showers to begin arriving between 9 PM and midnight.

Rain will become more widespread closer to daybreak on Friday. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

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After Friday’s showers exit, attention turns to frost potential this weekend. Both Friday and Saturday nights will have lows in the low 30s.

With light winds, temperatures right at ground level may dip to freezing, leading to frost.

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Even though the average last freeze occurs around April 20th each year, the average last frost often occurs later, around April 30th, give or take a few days.

This frost will be right in that range. So while it may be inconvenient, it isn’t atypical.

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