Smoking, drinking and screaming: Ashley McBryde's video for 'Arkansas Mud' is here

Ashley McBryde embraces her "bad girl" side in the video for her new single, "Arkansas Mud."

In the clip for the rocking song, the Arkansas native is seen plastering on a fake smile and waving to an unseen audience, intercut with scenes of her in a hotel room crashing out while smoking, downing shots, ripping off her fake eyelashes, jumping on a bed and screaming in a pillow.

Ashley wrote on Instagram, "Dimming your light or denying yourself causes all kinds of problems. Drinking problems, substance problems… even as the chick that's known for sticking to her guns, there are parts of me I still let slip away. I don't mind telling you now, I tried to fill those spots with all the wrong things. And that time has passed. So… Arkansas Mud."

She added, "This song should play on a loop at a rage room!"

In the song, she sings, "Oh, you can shine me up/ You can whittle me down/ But, oh/ what's underneath, you can't scrub out/ It's in my throat/ It's in my bones/ It's on my boots/ And in my blood/ That Ozark streak sure runs deep/ And it sticks to me/ Like that Arkansas Mud."

The song, along with her January single "What If We Don't," will be included on her upcoming fifth album.

(Video contains mild uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.