'Snowfall' spinoff 'The Drop' ﻿trailer released

Snowfall's Wanda and Leon take on the music business in the show's spinoff, The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.

A trailer shows Wanda expressing her belief in the power of music to reshape American culture, much like it helped transform her life as she recovered from a crack addiction in the original series.

"You gotta understand what I been through. When I was getting clean, music brought me back to life," says Wanda, played by Gail Bean.

Though she enters the business believing it's "the new gold rush" with "no cops, no murder," the trailer reveals that danger follows as she immerses herself in the music industry and navigates its ties to the streets.

Leon, played by Isaiah John, has vowed to leave that world behind as he hopes to "chase down his own atonement through his free legal clinic," according to the show's website.

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, which also stars Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, Simmie "Buddy" Sims III and Brandon Mychal Smith, premieres Sept. 8 on FX and Hulu.

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