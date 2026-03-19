Spring begins with some serious warmth on the way

DAYTON, OH — The weather is changing across much of the country. A big dome of heat developing across the desert southwest will expand eastward. The dramatic temperatures of 100+ will not occur here, but we will climb well above normal by Sunday.

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Day by day, we’ll get to 69 on Friday, 66 on Saturday, and then 78 degrees on Sunday. As of now, we don’t have severe weather chances in the forecast to go along with the warmth.

That makes this next run of milder weather quite different than the previous.

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The long-range forecast calls for above normal temperatures through at least April 2nd.

The average high by then is in the middle 50s, so we can expect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s through around the first few days of April.

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