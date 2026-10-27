State police K-9 receives a bulletproof vest

The Indiana State Police announced that K-9 Leo recieved a bullet and stab protective vest through a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

INDIANA — An Indiana State Police K-9 recieved a new bulletproof vest.

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The Indiana State Police announced that K-9 Leo recieved a bullet and stab protective vest through a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

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K-9 Leo’s vest is sponsored by Virginia L. Stoner Huguenard Endowment Fund of Corunna, IN and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Virginia L. Stoner Huguenard”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009, and their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vets and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Since it’s inceptions, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,677 vests valured at $6.9 million to K-9s in all 50 states.

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