State sues home improvement businesses for over $560K in damages

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed lawsuits in three counties against four contractors accused of defrauding consumers of a combined $564,000.

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The legal actions allege the businesses violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act by failing to complete promised home improvements or deliver outdoor structures.

The lawsuits involve cases in Delaware, Franklin, and Muskingum counties.

“Homeowners trust contractors or businesses with their hard-earned money,” Yost said. “Breaking that trust harms customers and undermines honest professionals.”

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In Franklin County, a lawsuit was filed against Anthony Ryan, the owner of Acme Restoration.

Ryan is accused of taking large upfront deposits for home-improvement and construction services between August and November 2024, but failing to perform the work.

The lawsuit also claims Ryan failed to properly notify consumers of their right to cancel contracts as required by the Home Solicitation Sales Act.

Three consumers filed complaints in this case, alleging $46,000 in damages.

The civil action against Ryan is the second filed by the attorney general’s office.

Ryan previously operated under the name Ryan Roofing and Home Improvements, Ltd.

He is currently serving a prison sentence of four to six years at the Madison Correctional Institution in London following a March 2025 conviction in a related criminal case.

In that matter, Ryan accepted approximately $70,300 from seven customers for work he did not complete.

A lawsuit filed in Delaware County targets Christopher Jordan Bazemore and Jared Kumala, the owners of KB Co. Builders.

The central Ohio business offered home renovation projects, home additions, and pole barns. Five consumers filed complaints with the attorney general’s office alleging approximately $240,000 in damages.

The complaints claim the work performed was shoddy, not fully completed, or never started.

In Muskingum County, Timothy and Jessy May are accused of failing to deliver outdoor structures such as log homes, tiny homes, sheds, and kennels.

The father-and-son team operated under several business names, primarily United Log Homes.

Though the business was based in Henry County, it advertised across Ohio and other states. Ten consumers reported over $225,000 in damages. The business is no longer in operation.

A separate Franklin County lawsuit involves Michael Murnane, who did business as Atlas Exteriors.

Murnane is accused of receiving payments for home-improvement projects but failing to do the work.

Ten consumers filed complaints alleging combined damages of $53,000. The business has since closed.

Ohio residents who suspect they have been the victims of unfair or deceptive business practices are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office. Reports can be filed at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.

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