Statewide air quality alert for smoke continues Friday

DAYTON, OH — Over 800 wildfires are burning across Canada according to the Canadian Government, and that wildfire smoke is making a presence across Ohio. Late Thursday afternoon, visibility had dropped to under 4 miles in Lima, and around .5 miles in Cleveland. The skies were beginning to take on a milky appearance across the Miami Valley as smoke arrived.

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Wildfire smoke will continue drifting into the Valley through tonight before gradually clearing on Friday. Friday afternoon, we turn our attention back to the usual routine of summertime thunderstorms. Scattered storms will develop with the heat of the day. Heavy downpours will be the main threat.

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More storms are possible on Saturday. Some of the Saturday storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts.

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