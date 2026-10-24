Still no chance for rain anytime soon

DAYTON, OH — We continue to play the waiting game when it comes to our next chance for rain. Every time there appears to be a chance showing up on the models, that chance seems to disappear just a few model runs later. We’re stuck with high pressure keeping things dry. At least it’s nice weather to be stuck with.

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Each of the next 7 days looks sunny and dry. We may have a couple of dry cold fronts approach the area Tuesday and Thursday, but neither will have a big drop in the temperatures or any moisture for rain.

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Expect sunny skies with highs near 70 during the afternoon, and clear skies with lows int he 40s at night for at least the next week, if not a little longer.

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