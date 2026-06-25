'Still the One': Alan Jackson covers Orleans ahead of touring finale

As Alan Jackson prepares to wrap up his touring career with a sold-out show Saturday at Nissan Stadium, he's dropping new music as a tribute to his wife of 50 years.

When Alan initially met Denise Jackson, "she was a cheerleader for Newnan High School practicing her dance routine for the cheerleader squad." The song that was playing was the band Orleans' top-five pop hit from 1976, "Still the One."

“I sat there and watched her, and three years later I ended up marrying that girl and she’s my wife today,” Alan says. "This has always been one of our fond memories of our starting-out days, and every time we hear that song ... it brings back those memories.”

Alan's version of "Still the One" is out now.

“I went in the studio and re-recorded that pop song with a little country seasoning on it, and I gave it to her for her birthday because she’s 'still the one,'" he adds.

Saturday's star-studded Last Call: One More for the Road will air as an NBC special later this year.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.