Storms possible tonight, then we wait for the heat

Thunderstorms to our northwest will try their best to make their way into the Miami Valley tonight. A few showers ahead of the main line are possible this evening, then a line of storms approaches by 8-9PM. Storms will be weakening upon arrival, but may still have some strength to them across Mercer, Auglaize, and Darke counties. The weakening trend will continue with time farther southeast.

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The rain chance tonight may very well be the only chance for rain this week. High pressure builds in and keeps things dry and increasingly hot through the remainder of the 7 day. 90s now look likely to begin next week.

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The average last day each summer at or above 90 degrees is around September 4th. Having a run of 90s next week would put us right on schedule.

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