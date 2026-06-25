Storms this evening, heat wave looming

DAYTON, OH — A weak frontal boundary stretched out across the Miami Valley will help get showers and storms going this evening. A storm or two may turn strong to severe with damaging wind gusts being the main concern. The Storm Prediction Center is giving the region a level 1/5 risk for severe weather this evening.

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After more rain Friday, we dry out starting this weekend. With the drying trend, we start getting hotter. Come Monday, we’re likely dealing with temperatures around 90 degrees. Highs in the low 90s appear likely through at least Thursday of next week. Three days of 90 or hotter would make this the first official hear wave of the season.

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It won’t just be the heat that we have to contend with, humidity will be high as well. With high levels of humidity next week, we won’t cool off much at night. Lows will only drop to the mid 70s. During the day, the humidity will push the heat index past 100 degrees.

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