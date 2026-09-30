Strong cold front arrives Friday

DAYTON, OH — Our last really warm day for a while will be felt on Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds along with a stiff breeze out of the southwest. That southwest wind will draw in warmer air allowing temperatures to reach the middle 80s.

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The cold front rolls through beginning Friday morning. Widespread rain is likely especially before lunchtime. Rain becomes more scattered and eventually moves out Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals of around .5″ are likely with some spots picking up to 1″.

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Temperatures will be much cooler following the front. Over the weekend, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday, an additional cold front arrives dropping some of us to the 30s on Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, we’ll only reach the lower 60s.

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