Strong cold front just hours away

DAYTON, OH — A real fall cold front is on the way to the Miami Valley. As the front arrives Friday morning, widespread soaking rain is likely. By lunchtime, around .5″ to 1″ of rain will have fallen across the region. Rain gradually clears out heading into Friday afternoon, and then the cooler air arrives.

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Temperatures will act a little strangely on Friday. The warmest part of the day will come in the morning. We’ll see temperatures in the upper 60s to begin the day. Cooler air spills in behind the front dropping temperatures during the afternoon. We’re only in the lower 60s and upper 50s by Friday evening. It’ll be breezy too as the cooler air arrives.

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Another cold front swings through Sunday night into Monday. This will bring a reinforcing blast of cooler air. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning, well below normal for this time of year.

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