Strong cold front to impact Miami Valley later this week

DAYTON, OH — A late-week cold front will bring some big changes to the Miami Valley. Before the front arrives, we’ll enjoy some very nice weather.

Sunshine is expected through Thursday, along with warming temperatures. Highs come Thursday will warm back into the mid-80s.

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This is the time of year when we expect big swings in temperatures. This week will be no exception.

The cold front that arrives on Friday will result in temperatures falling throughout the day. Come Saturday, we’re starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and high temperatures will only rebound to the mid-60s.

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The front will also bring rain. As of now, around an inch of rain seems probable Friday through Friday night.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Severe weather seems unlikely.

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