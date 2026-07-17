Strong storms possible this weekend

DAYTON, OH — It’s just one thing after another this week. Earlier today, Dayton set a record for the worst air quality ever measured locally with an AQI of 415. This was due to Canadian wildfire smoke drifting over the area. Smoke is exiting now, and storm chances are returning.

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This evening, non-severe showers and storms are likely. Heavy rain and lightning will be the two main threats. Saturday evening, a line of strong to severe storms is likely ahead of a cold front. It’s the Saturday line of storms that could bring severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern on Saturday.

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After the storms exit on Saturday, and northernly flow returns to the area, wildfire smoke may again be seen in the sky across the Miami Valley. As we get better model data in tomorrow, we’ll have an update on expected impacts.

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