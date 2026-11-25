DAYTON, OH — A powerful area of low pressure will move through our part of the country on Thursday bringing a soaking rain, strong winds, cold temperatures, and even the chance of snow mixing in all over the next 36 hours.

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An all day rain expected on Thursday. This will be paired up with strong wind gusts of 30-40MPH and temperatures only in the lower 40s for highs. Thursday night, temperatures will fall to the mid 30s allowing for snow to mix in. We are not expecting much accumulation. We could see minor accumulations (a few tenths of an inch) on some grassy and elevated surfaces. This quickly melts away Friday morning. Precipitation goes back to all rain showers for Friday afternoon.

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We’ll catch a break in the action on Saturday while we’re in between weather systems. Another chance for rain returns on Sunday.

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