Study says co-parenting conflicts peak in August: 7 ways to get ahead of it

Divorce and family court filings do not spread evenly across the calendar. A University of Washington study that reviewed 14 years of filing data found that family-related court actions consistently peak twice a year, in March and in August, a pattern researchers linked to the end of major family holidays and summer vacations. The same study found a matching seasonal spike in guardianship filings, suggesting the pattern is tied to shifts in family routines rather than random timing.

WSM Law, a family law firm that represents women in divorce and custody matters across several states, looked at seven ways families can prevent common co-parenting conflicts that typically arise in August.

The August Peak in Child Custody Conflicts

For separated and divorced parents who already share custody, August has a related kind of pressure. It is the month when summer parenting schedules end, school enrollment decisions get finalized, and two households that ran on different routines for weeks suddenly need to sync up again. Court filing data does not measure day-to-day friction between co-parents directly, but that overlap of deadlines is a predictable source of conflict for separated households.

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The number of families facing that collision is significant. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent report on custodial parents, roughly 13.9 million people in the United States were custodial parents in 2022, raising a combined 22.2 million children under 21 while the other parent lived elsewhere. That is more than 1 in 4 children in American families. Fewer than half of those custodial parents reported having any formal or informal child support agreement in place, a gap that hints at how much coordination between separated households happens informally, without a court order spelling out the details.

School enrollment is one of the clearest flash points. Decisions about which school a child attends, along with major choices about health care and religious upbringing, generally fall under legal custody rather than physical custody. When parents share joint legal custody, both have to agree, and August is when that agreement either gets finalized or falls apart in front of a deadline.

Much of the conflict that surfaces in August could be prevented with earlier planning. Here are seven approaches drawn from that research.

1. Review the custody order before the first bell rings.

Many parenting plans were written when children were younger or before the family moved, and some do not clearly address school choice, transportation, or after-school care. Reading the order in July, rather than assuming it still fits, gives both parents time to resolve gaps before they become disputes.

2. Confirm who holds legal custody over education decisions.

Legal custody, the right to make major decisions about a child's schooling, health care, and upbringing, is often confused with physical custody, which governs where a child lives day to day. Knowing which parent has the authority to make a final call, or whether both do, heads off arguments rooted in a misunderstanding of the order itself.

3. Put information in writing.

The Arizona Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts, a regional organization of family court professionals, recommends that co-parents share information that is accurate, complete, and timely, particularly around school, health, and scheduling details. A shared written record, whether through email or a co-parenting app, reduces the chance that one parent is caught off guard by a decision the other has already made.

4. Set a homework and routine policy that works across both homes.

Children benefit from consistency between households when it comes to study time, screen limits, and bedtime during the school week. Agreeing on the basics before classes start prevents the back-and-forth negotiation that tends to happen once teachers start assigning homework.

5. Address extracurricular costs and scheduling early.

Sports, clubs, and after-school programs bring their own set of decisions about cost-sharing and whose parenting time they fall on. Settling how many activities a child will do and how the costs will be split, before sign-ups open, avoids a scramble once registration deadlines hit.

6. Keep children out of the middle.

One pattern shows up again and again in separated families: children being asked to relay messages, choose sides, or manage adult logistics. Children should not be the messengers for schedule changes, payment reminders, or unresolved disagreements between parents.

7. Know when to involve a professional versus handling it directly.

Not every disagreement needs a lawyer. Many co-parents resolve school-year logistics through direct communication or a written parenting plan addendum. But when disagreements are frequent, involve safety concerns, or repeatedly stall school enrollment or major decisions, it is worth seeking outside help before the school year is underway rather than after a conflict has already affected a child's routine.

None of these strategies eliminates the seasonal spike identified in the University of Washington research, but they can reduce how much of that friction reaches a child. Many summer custody disputes stem from scheduling and vacation issues that could have been addressed earlier through advance planning and clear communication between co-parents.

For families already managing separate households, August will likely keep functioning the way the data suggests it does: as the point where a summer's worth of loose ends either gets tied up or turns into a dispute. The difference tends to come down to how early parents start the conversation.

This story was produced by WSM Law and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.