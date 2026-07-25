Summer heat returns this weekend

DAYTON, OH — Most of the Miami Valley enjoyed another day in the 70s, but summer heat is ready to make a comeback. On Saturday, we’ll rebound to the lower 80s. Upper 80s are back on Sunday. Many areas should reach 90 come Monday. At the same time, humidity will be increasing too.

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Monday will likely be the most uncomfortable day next week. Highs will reach 90 and the heat index value will approach 100. We may stay just shy of heat advisory criteria, but it will still be quite hot. We’ll need to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat.

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Storms look to make a comeback as well. Sunday, a stray shower or storm is possible. Better chances come in on Monday. We’ll need to watch Monday as there are some signs that storms could be severe.

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