Summer-like routine this week

DAYTON, OH — We’ll continue to get a taste of the summertime routine this week. Warm afternoons, a bit of mugginess, and some weak weather disturbances will give us daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. A few things stand out.

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First, we may have just enough of an overlap of instability and wind shear to produce an isolated strong to severe storm on Tuesday. The best chance would come north of I-70 late in the day. Damaging winds or hail would be the main concerns if a storm is able to turn severe. Most areas will not see severe weather on Tuesday.

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A strong cold front comes through on Saturday. This brings another chance for storms, but also the return to colder weather. Highs on Sunday will only reach the 50s. We’ll likely see frost Sunday night.

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