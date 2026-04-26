Teenager critically injured, police searching for suspect after shooting

COVINGTON, Kentucky — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in a Northern Kentucky neighborhood.

The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the Eastside neighborhood of Covington, Kentucky, according to our news partner, WCPO.

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Officers responded to the 100 block of East 11th Street for reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers located a teenage victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they were reportedly in critical condition.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Ryan Cupp, who is a person of interest in the shooting.

“For your safety, do not approach (Cupp). Please call 911 if you see him,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cioca at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

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