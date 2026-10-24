Thieves steal 350 boxes of Hot Wheels from train

COLTON, Calif. — Train thieves stole 350 boxes of Hot Wheels worth an estimated $54,000 in California.

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Colton Police Department was tipped off by a 911 caller about someone loading boxes into the back of a pickup truck.

They were loading 350 boxes, to be exact, of Hot Wheels toy cars, freshly stolen off a train, according to CBS Los Angeles.

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The Colton PD officer was staking out right under this bridge for the train thief.

When the suspect pulled out, that’s when police swooped in.

Neighbors told CBS that it’s a hot spot for thefts.

“To have an arrest of that extremity, it’s a big deal,” Jillian Nunez with the Colton Police Department said.

Neighbors hope this will deter thieves as we head into the holidays.

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