Thunderstorm chances increase this weekend

DAYTON, OH — As temperatures heat up heading into the weekend, so will the chances for showers and thunderstorms. The first chance for rain comes our way on Friday.

These will be scattered, mainly light rain showers. Not everyone gets wet, and no severe storms are expected on Friday.

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Saturday looks to be a more active weather day. We’ll have warmer temperatures and a stalled out front nearby.

This will set the stage for better coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

The SPC is including us in a level 1/5 risk for severe storms. Damaging winds would be the main concern should something turn severe.

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Heat will be the other main focus. This weekend, we’ll be noticeably warmer than the past several days with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Upper 80s return on Monday.

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