'Time Will Tell': Lainey Wilson & Lee Brice end up in Apple Music's Lost & Found

The Heart Wranglers are the latest Nashville songwriters to find themselves in Apple Music's Lost & Found program.

The trio composed of Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson are the tunesmiths behind the Lost track "Time Will Tell," which dates back to March 2022. You can hear Trannie's demo on Apple Music now.

Lee Brice steps up to the mic for the Found version of the song.

“It came from the first retreat we ever did together in Wickenburg, Arizona,” Trannie says. “We wrote this song in such a special place that bonded us and our writing combo so much, so to get to share some of those songs with a voice like Lee Brice is incredible."

"That retreat, I think we wrote three songs on Bell Bottom Country and one song on the recent record [for Lainey Wilson]," Dallas adds. "This one has always had a special place. I'm so glad it finally found a home, and Lee Brice is just incredible. It's so cool to hear him on it."

You'll be able to hear Lee's version of "Time Will Tell" on Friday.

