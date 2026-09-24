Trading cards may outperform the S&P 500 at times, but are Pokémon cards a good investment?

In mid-2025, Pokémon cards reached values they hadn't seen in over 20 years, but is investing in them a good idea? Pokémon cards may have made some people wildly rich, but many people who invest in them still lose money. There are a lot of people who collected Pokémon cards as kids, but lately, things have exploded. It's no longer just kids swapping cards at recess. People are spending real money here: thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars or more, on sealed products, graded slabs, and vintage singles.

So, the question isn't just, is this a fun hobby? The real question is, is this a smart financial move? And as CreditNinja explains, the answer is a lot more complicated than many experts want you to believe.

Why “Limited Edition” Is a Myth

Let's start with the uncomfortable truth. Scarcity is largely a myth when it comes to new products. The Pokémon Company printed roughly 10 billion cards in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. That's not exactly a drop in the bucket, and new sets are dropping constantly. Plus, reprints happen regularly, and the term "limited edition" is more of a marketing phrase than reality. And layered on top of all of that are the scalpers.

How The Scalper Trap Works

A hot new set just drops, and bots are buying them in bulk. Pretty much everything sells out within minutes. And now, the only place that you can buy it is from a reseller who’s charging about two or three times the MSRP. If you’re a collector, you feel the FOMO, so you pay for it. The scalper profits, Pokémon profits, and you’re left with all the risk.

Here’s what’s actually happening. So much product has now been reprinted that someone’s hot item is already sitting in someone else’s garage. The supply is quite literally out of control.

If you paid a premium for a sealed product six months ago, it may be worth less now than what you paid for it. The system is designed this way on purpose. It also depends on whether you’re a collector or an investor, because they are entirely two different games here, and the answer changes how this information actually applies to you.

The PSA Grading Case

Federal law enforcement has taken an interest now in the high-value collectibles market. In January of 2026, a jury in New York convicted a man named Anthony Curcio for selling Pokémon and sports cards with forged PSA grades. PSA grades are the official seal of approval on a playing card. Common cards were being passed off as PSA 9s and 10s, inflating their prices. The case was handled by the Southern District of New York's Illicit Finance and Money Laundering Unit. The FBI had run an investigation, and the total victim losses came to over $2 million.

Grading fraud is a documented problem in the trading card market, and it matters to you as a buyer because a PSA grade is basically the entire basis of the card’s value. If the grade can be faked, then the system has a massive hole in it.

Pokémon Cards and Money Laundering

There's also an organized crime element. In April 2026, Spanish authorities broke up a Swedish criminal network operating out of Marbella that was using rare Pokémon cards to launder drug money. They would convert cash into cards and then present that as a legitimate investment portfolio to sell through secondary markets.

Similarly, a former Japanese crime syndicate leader confirmed that his organization was using a similar playbook, according to Automaton. The cards are extremely small, portable, and can be worth a lot of money, so it's easy to move money through them quickly and quietly.

This doesn’t mean that your collection is implicated, but if you’re treating your card collection as a financial investment, it’s worth knowing.

The Cards Actually Going Up In Value

But, one of the more important pieces of all of this, and probably most interesting to you, is that certain cards are still appreciating and making money: vintage cards, first edition base sets, shadowless prints, basically cards that were produced when print runs actually still meant limited before the market became what it is today. As Fortune reported, in mid-2025, Pokémon and sports trading cards were “outperforming the S&P 500 with upwards of 46% annual returns.” However, these cards have documented scarcity and a growing base of adult collectors with real purchasing power.

And it's not just Pokémon. The broader collectibles market has been rising across the board: sports cards, comics, vintage toys. If you're collecting for the love of the hobby and buying what you can actually afford, plus you're targeting vintage cards with real scarcity, well, you're doing all the right things. If you're buying a new sealed product expecting it to outperform the S&P 500 because an influencer told you it would, that scenario probably doesn't have a happy ending.

People are treating cards like an asset class, and the market is responding. Buyers have changed. They used to be kids with hobbies, and now they’re adults with real disposable income. Even kids who are collecting nowadays are watching the prices. The whole culture has shifted from fun to finance.

Where to Buy: WhatNot vs. eBay

Whatnot is a popular live auction platform where sellers are moving cards in real time. Pricing is set by live demand. It’s community-driven, which makes it transparent and hard to fake. eBay is still the most liquid individual marketplace for cards, and the price history is publicly visible, so you can do your research before you buy.

There are still red flags, such as unverified private sellers promising grading results that they can’t guarantee. And don’t believe an influencer telling you that opening packs is a strategy. The only people making consistent money in this market are almost always running it like a part-time business. They understand platform fees, shipping costs, tax implications, and how to source in bulk.

Often, markets like this attract people who are feeling financial pressure, and FOMO is a major motivator. When you’re feeling financially stretched thin, the idea that a collection of any kind could help pay your bills sounds very motivating, but situations like this are very risky.

The Verdict: Are Pokémon Cards a Good Investment?

So, are Pokémon cards a good investment? Some can be, others probably not. But with this knowledge under your belt, you can walk into the market better informed, with a clearer picture, before you make any moves.

This story was produced by CreditNinja and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.