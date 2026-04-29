Trending colder to start May

DAYTON, OH — It is all about the cold over the next few days! Today was the start of the cooling trend. We only made it up to the low 60s for highs this afternoon.

By this weekend, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s.

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Frost is the main concern we’re watching for. Overnight Friday night and again Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the middle 30s.

With clear skies and light winds, frost is likely with temperatures that low. We’ll have to cover up or bring in any plants we don’t want damaged by the cold.

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Temperatures should begin to moderate a bit beginning Sunday afternoon.

More spring-like warmth returns by the middle of next week with highs returning to the lower 70s.

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