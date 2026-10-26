Police: 12 injured after shooting near FAMU’s football stadium; 15-year-old boy arrested

Tallahassee police Chief Lawrence Revell provided an update about the shooting near Florida A&M's football stadium.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — At least 12 people, including six juveniles, were injured on Saturday night after a shooting near Florida A&M University’s football stadium, authorities said.

Tallahassee police Chief Lawrence Revell said early Monday that Anthony Rivers III, 15, was arrested in connection with the shooting, WCTV reported.

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Revell added that Rivers was being charged with 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

“As a dad, this situation breaks my heart,” Revell said during a news conference. “I grew up in this community and literally lived less than two miles from where this incident occurred.

“And acts of violence just cannot continue in our nieghborhoods, in our community.”

TPD has made an arrest in connection with the shooting that occurred Saturday, Oct. 24, at approximately 8 p.m. near Perry and Manatee streets. Click here to read more: https://t.co/0btv90FNyT https://t.co/RLyDiAF55I — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) October 26, 2026

Revell said a physical altercation happened before shots were fired. He added that none of the victims appeared to have been the intended targets.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, six people remained hospitalized on Sunday, with one person in critical condition, WCTV reported.

Police said 11 of the victims suffered gunshot wounds. The 12th victim is the grandmother of one of the victims, who was injured while fleeing the scene, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The youngest victim is 11 years old, and one of the victims is a student at FAMU, the newspaper reported.

The remaining five victims were treated and released from an area hospital, WCTV reported.During a news conference late Saturday, Revell said the shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. ET near Bragg Memorial Stadium during Florida A&M’s homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“I stand before you tonight devastated,” Revell said, according to the Democrat.

Police said in a statement that a preliminary investigation determined that a fight broke out after the game between people before shots were fired in a crowded area, The Associated Press reported.

Revell characterized the shooting as an “isolated incident” between two or three people and “nothing more than that,” according to the Democrat.

The chief said that one person remained in critical condition, while two other victims were in serious condition.

“We hurt with you, and we will continue to get you the answers you so desperately want,” Revell said. “My message to the community is this ... No family should have to experience this kind of violence, this kind of fear, this kind of heartbreak.”

FAMU student Jayden Dubois told WCTV that he witnessed the shooting.

“We heard a couple gunshots, saw a crowd of people running, (and) in the midst of that I had gotten trampled a little bit,” Dubois told the television station. “As I was getting up, I turned to my right and saw a person lying out on the ground.”

“Everybody was running away and screaming and hollering,” Dree Rallings told WTXL. “I heard the commotion. Next thing I heard was eight to nine gunshots.”

In a social media post, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey called the shooting “a truly horrific and heartbreaking tragedy.”

“Tonight and in the days ahead, the FAMU family is not alone,” Dailey tweeted. “Our entire community stands with you.”

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