2 new Girl Scout Cookies introduced, including one for dogs

Girl Scouts of the USA have introduced two new cookies for the 2027 sales season.

Girl Scouts of the USA are tapping into a new market: our pups.

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Girl Scouts have added two new cookies to the 2027 lineup, including one designed for dogs, while the other is made for people with food allergies.

Girl Scout Sparkables join Thin Mints and Samoas this coming sales year. They were developed with the help of allergy-friendly cookie company Partake and avoid nine major food allergens. They are described as oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips and sprinkles.

“Girl Scout Sparkables are formulated to be allergy-friendly, nut-free, gluten-free, and vegan. They are formulated without wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, milk, sesame, soy, crustacean shellfish, or fish and are produced in a facility designed to avoid the top 9 major food allergens,” the organization said.

The other cookie is for dogs only and is called Patch Pals. They’re soft-baked, blueberry muffin-flavored, and were developed with help from BARK. Each cookie will feature one of four “patch” designs that are part of scouting.

Both products will only be available online or via direct shipping starting Jan. 12.

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