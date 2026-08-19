20 tons of squid spill across Rhode Island road

FILE PHOTO: Crews in Rhode Island had a mess to clean up after squid spilled across a roadway.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Crews in Rhode Island had quite a mess to clean up after a tractor-trailer carrying 20 tons of squid was involved in a crash, spilling its load.

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The crash happened in Narragansett, Rhode Island, WFXT reported.

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Narragansett Police said the tractor-trailer had been “negotiating” a turn when the trailer dislodged from the cab and flipped on its side, ABC News reported.

The squid covered parts of the road as crews had to clean up the slippery, and possibly worse, smelly mess on Aug. 16.

“At the time of the incident, the fully loaded trailer was transporting squid to a processing facility out of town,” police said in a statement. “A substantial portion of the squid fell onto the roadway.”

One person wrote on social media, “You might have to climb over a mountain of squid to get to Block Island today,” likening it to something out of “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

No one was hurt, but the squid did sit on the hot pavement for hours before it was fully cleaned up.

Luckily, no one was hurt, WFXT said.

The state police cited the driver for failing to secure a load, according to ABC News.

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