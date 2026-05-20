2026 BET Awards: Here is the list of nominees Cardi B earned six nominations to lead the field for the June 28 ceremony.

Cardi B led the way in with six nominations in next month's BET Awards ceremony.

Nominees for the 2026 BET Awards were announced on Tuesday, and Cardi B led the way with six nominations.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist are tied for second with five nominations, while and Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean and Latto had four nominations each.

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This year’s awards ceremony will be held on June 28 and will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Variety reported.

The nominations were chosen by the BET Voting Academy, according to the entertainment news website. It is comprised of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations and creative arts.

Cardi B’s nominations are in the categories of Fashion Vanguard, Best Collaboration for “Errtime Remix” featuring Jeezy and Latto, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video Director of the Year with Patientce Foster, Album of the Year for “Am I the Drama?” and Viewers’ Choice for “Outside.”

Lamar’s five nominations include Best Collaboration for both “Chains & Whips” with Clipse and “Good Flirts” with Baby Keem & Momo Boyd, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for “Luther” with SZA and Viewers’ Choice for “Chains & Whips” with Clipse.

Mariah the Scientist’s five nominations include Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration for “Is It a Crime” with Kali Uchis, Video of the Year for “Burning Blue,” Album of the Year for “Hearts Sold Separately” and Viewers’ Choice for “Burning Blue.”

This year’s awards will feature two new categories -- Fashion Vanguard and Pulse Awards, Variety reported.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

The Fashion Vanguard Award (New)

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

Teyana Taylor

Zendaya

The Pulse Award (New)

85 South Show

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer

Charlamagne Tha God

Don Lemon

Druski

It Is What It Is

Joe and Jada

On the Radar

R&B Money Podcast

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Best Group

41

Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Best Collaboration

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

“Errtime Remix” — Cardi B featuring Jeezy & Latto

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker featuring Latto & Doja Cat

“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller & Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin featuring Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

“wgft” — Gunna featuring Burna Boy

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Video of the Year

“100” — Ella Mai

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor

“Folded” — Kehlani

“LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.

“luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

Destin Conrad

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Olivia Dean

Raye

Trap Dickey

Album of the Year

Am I the Drama? — Cardi B

Don’t Tap the Glass — Tyler, the Creator

everything is a lot. — Wale

Hearts Sold Separately — Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

Mutt Deluxe: Heel — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Able” — Kirk Franklin

“Able (Remix)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

“All to Thee” — BeBe Winans

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“At the Cross” — CeCe Winans

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Teyana Taylor

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

YoungStars Award

Daria Johns

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Jazzy’s World TV

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan

Best Movie

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

Number One on the Call Sheet

One Battle After Another

Relationship Goals

Ruth & Boaz

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson — Basketball

Angel Reese — Basketball

Claressa Shields — Boxing

Coco Gauff — Tennis

Flau’jae Johnson — Basketball

Gabby Thomas — Track & Field

Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics

Naomi Osaka — Tennis

Sha’Carri Richardson — Track & Field

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge — Baseball

Anthony Edwards — Basketball

Caleb Williams — Football

Jalen Brunson — Basketball

Jalen Hurts — Football

LeBron James — Basketball

Shedeur Sanders — Football

Stephen Curry — Basketball

BET Her

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Be Great” — Jill Scott featuring Trombone Shorty

“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott

“First” — Tems

“girl, get up.” — Doechii featuring SZA

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker featuring Latto & Doja Cat

“Gorgeous” — Doja Cat

“Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean

Viewers’ Choice

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Folded” — Kehlani

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“It Depends” — Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Raindance” — Dave & Tems

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin featuring Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

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