3 dead, 4 hospitalized after vehicle collides with semi near University of Minnesota

File photo. A collision between a Hyundai Elantra and a semi-truck led to three people killed and four others injured.

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people were killed and four others were hospitalized after a vehicle collided with a semi-truck early Tuesday near the University of Minnesota in southeastern Minneapolis, authorities said.

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The crash occurred at approximately 4:12 a.m. CT at the exit to SE 4th Street from the Interstate 35 West ramp, the Star Tribune reported. The collision was several blocks from the University of Minnesota campus in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis, WCCO reported.

The vehicle that struck the truck was a Hyundai Elantra with Colorado license plates, the Star Tribune reported

Seven people were in the vehicle, according to KARE. The driver of the semi was not injured, the television station reported.

3 killed and several injured after car crashes into semi near University of Minnesota https://t.co/IHvP2qZQ5w — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) September 29, 2026

Three people in the Elantra were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other four occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital, the Star Tribune reported.

The Elantra was wedged beneath the semi for several hours, according to the newspaper.

Police have not identified any of the victims and have not provided details about the circumstances leading up to the crash, the Star Tribune reported.

“I know this is already a weird intersection,” one resident told KARE. “I hear people honking all the time, there’s near misses.”

An investigation is ongoing.

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