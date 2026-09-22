3 injured when vehicle plows into Massachusetts golf course pro shop

File photo. The historic golf club's pro shop was damaged when a car slammed into it on Saturday.

NEWTON, Mass. — Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into the pro shop of an historic golf club in Massachusetts on Saturday, authorities said.

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The crash happened at the Brae Burn Country Club in Newton, shortly after noon ET, WFXT reported.

According to police, a person driving a white Mercedes sedan crashed into the pro shop of the golf club, the television station reported.

The motorist and two pro shop employees were transported to an area hospital. Police said that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, WFXT reported.

A few people sent me this - apparently someone drove through the wall of the pro shop at Brae Burn CC near Boston today.



I hope those two employees are OK. Looks like a tragedy was avoided by mere inches.



If anyone has info they can provide, especially about those two… pic.twitter.com/QC2C3chfWS — LinksGems (@LinksGems) September 21, 2026

The local fire department and city engineer were also called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building, according to the television station. After it was examined, the building was deemed safe and the broken wall was boarded up.

According to its website, Brae Burn Country Club opened on May 29, 1897, with a nine-hole “links” course. The course was expanded to 18 holes in 1902.

Legendary golf architect Donald Ross redesigned the 18-hole course in 1912 and again in 1928, Golfweek reported.

Brae Burn has hosted four USGA-sanctioned major tournaments, according to the Brae Burn website. Walter Hagen won the 1919 U.S. Open on the course and Bobby Jones won his fourth U.S. Amateur title there in 1928.

U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships were won at the course by Harriot Curtis in 1906, Beth Daniel in 1975, and Silvia Cavalleri in 1997, the club’s website noted.

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