Old Dominion University shooting: Officials say 2 injured, gunman dead

FILE PHOTO: An alleged gunman is dead, and two people were hurt in a shooting at Old Dominion University.

NORFOLK, Va. — Faculty, staff, and students at Old Dominion University were alerted to an “active threat” on Thursday morning.

Update 11:54 a.m. ET, March 12: CNN reported that ATF special agents responded to the scene.

Update 11:48 a.m. ET, March 12: The school posted to its website, “Shortly before 10:49 a.m., a gunman in Constant Hall opened fire. Two people were injured. Old Dominion University Police, Norfolk Police and emergency personnel responded immediately. The gunman is now deceased. The injured were transported to a local hospital.”

Original report: The message sent by the university read, “O.D.U. Urgent Alert: Active threat reported at Constant Hall. Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid area,” WAVY reported.

A second message read, “Due to an active shooter situation in which the shooter has been neutralized, all classes and operations on the main campus are suspended for the remainder of the day,” according to WTKR.

The Associated Press reported that police and federal agents are responding to the Norfolk, Virginia, campus.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group