Actor Jason Segel, dancer Kayla Radomski get married

Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel were married over the weekend.

Actor Jason Segel married his longtime girlfriend, dancer Kayla Radomski, during a private ceremony in California on Saturday, according to a published report.

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The “Shrinking” actor, 46, and the “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant, were married at The Huntington Library Botanical Gardens in San Marino, People reported, citing a photograph of the wedding invitation shared on Instagram Stories by a friend.

That same friend also posted photos of Radomski in a bridal veil, describing her as “Mrs. Segel,” according to the magazine.

Radomski, who announced her engagement to Segel on Instagram on June 18, 2025, shared several posts to her Instagram stories from friends and family celebrating the nuptials, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Radomski’s brother also posted a photo of the couple, writing that “My sister found happily ever after,” People reported.

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski Marry in Botanical Garden Wedding in Pasadena https://t.co/uSnvMZY7zq — People (@people) October 19, 2026

The couple tied the knot three years after becoming romantically involved, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Segel and Radomski have made numerous public appearances together over the past two years, with Radomski joining the “How I Met Your Mother” actor at several awards shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Segel’s acting credits also include roles in “Freaks and Geeks,” “I Love You, Man,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Despicable Me,” “Bad Teacher,” “The Five-Year Engagement,” “Over My Dead Body” (Radomski also appeared in the film) and “Dispatches from Elsewhere.”

Radomski was a dancer in movies like “Michael,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Greatest Showman,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. She also had a guest role in two episodes of “Palm Royale” and appeared with Segel in “Winning Time.”

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