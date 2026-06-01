‘Alaskan Bush People’ star Matt Brown found dead in river

FILE PHOTO: The Okanogan River in Washington. Matt Brown from "Alaskan Bush People" was found dead in the river.

The body of “Alaskan Bush People” personality, Matt Brown, was found in the Okanogan River in Washington.

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Brown’s body was found by a private search team on May 30, NBC News reported.

The cause and manner of Brown’s death were not released as of May 31.

KIRO partner MyNorthwest said he was 43 years old.

Noah Brown, Matt Brown’s brother, said he was there when he was pulled from the river and confirmed it was his brother who was found.

“I was there, so they found him, and the small search team that had actually located him, instead of leaving the body where it was, they had loaded him into the small skiff and moved him to shore,” Noah Brown told Us Weekly. “Then, myself and the rest of the people that were looking hauled the skiff up further on the shore, and that’s where it was when the coroner came.”

The search started after the sheriff’s office was called by a person who said a man was sitting in a shallow part of the river south of Oroville.

“A caller reported to Okanogan 911 that he had just spoken to a male sitting in the shallow water,” the sheriff’s office said, according to NBC News. “The caller turned away from the man sitting in the river, heard a sound, turned back toward the man in the water and saw the man was face down in the water drifting away in the current.”

A gun was found near where the man was sitting in the water.

Matt Brown was on the Discovery show “Alaskan Bush People” from the 2014 debut until 2019. No new episodes of “Alaskan Bush People” have aired since 2022.

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He had spoken about his problems with alcohol, with his brother Bear Brown saying on social media, “I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly,” Bear said. “He struggled for a long time, as I’ve mentioned. And I was so worried he was going to end up like OD’d or something like that. I didn’t think that he would hurt himself.”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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