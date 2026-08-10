Alligator bites woman swimming in Florida river

FILE PHOTO: A woman was bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Florida river.

A woman was swimming in a Florida river and was bitten by an alligator.

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The incident happened on Aug. 8 in the Silver River in Marion County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The alligator bit the woman, who was not identified, on the arm, and Good Samaritans rescued her from the water, WFTV reported.

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She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but her condition is not known.

The river was closed temporarily for the investigations by both the FWC and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A trapper did remove a 9′8″ gator from the river on Aug. 9, WFTV reported.

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