Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski announce split after 9 years of marriage

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are ending their nine-year marriage after a period of separation.

Actors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are ending their marriage after nine years, the couple announced.

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The couple, who married in March 2017, told People in a statement that they have been separated “for a while,” adding that the decision to split was the right move for their family.

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever — and it’s GOOD,” Seyfried and Sadoski said in their statement to the magazine.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Split After 9 Years of Marriage (Exclusive) https://t.co/DYjHIo0LHm — People (@people) September 15, 2026

Seyfried, 40, and Sadoski, 50, first met in 2015 while starring together in the off-Broadway play “The Way We Get By,” according to the entertainment news website.

They got together again later that year on the set of “The Last Word,” where they played love interests. That blossomed into a real-life relationship.

The couple shares two children -- Nina, 9, and Thomas Jr., who turns 6 on Sept. 28.

During their relationship, Seyfried and Sadoski have kept their family lives private, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On occasion, Seyfried has posted brief social media posts about family life in upstate New York.

During an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Seyfried said Sadoski “sacrifices a lot for me” to accommodate her busy schedule. That includes roles in “The Testament of Ann Lee,” “The Housemaid” and “Long Bright River,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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