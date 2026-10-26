Amber Nova, former NXT, AEW pro wrestler, arrested in Florida on DUI charge

Amber Flora, known professionally in pro wrestler Amber Nova, was arrested early Friday in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Amber Nova, who wrestled professionally for the NXT and AEW promotions, is facing DUI charges after she was arrested in Central Florida early Friday, online records state.

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Nova, whose legal name is Amber Judith Flora, was arrested in Orlando, according to Orange County online court records.

She was accused of driving under the influence and was arrested after refusing to undergo DUI testing.

Flora, 34, was released later Friday after posting $2,000 bond, court records show.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the arrest.

Documents filed Saturday in Orange County court records indicate that the Orlando Police Department stopped Flora at around 12:38 a.m. ET on Oct. 23.

Flora was arrested after refusing to take an alcohol breath test at 1:48 a.m. ET, according to an affidavit. At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office DUI testing facility, she was asked twice to provide a valid sample between 3:06 a.m. and 3:17 a.m.; however, she refused to provide a sample, the document stated.

The affidavit also noted that Flora asked to speak with her attorney.

Flora has not commented publicly about her arrest.

According to Yahoo Sports, Flora has wrestled in several promotions, including TNA Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and NXT, which has its headquarters in the Orlando area.

The New Jersey native worked as an emergency medical technician before she began competing in the squared circle in 2016.

Yahoo Sports reported that Flora’s wrestling character is based on her father’s job as a mechanic and the 1973 Chevrolet Nova car she owns.

She was driving the Nova at the time of her arrest, an arrest citation notes.

Flora won the Shine Nova Championship in 2023 by defeating Ivelisse. Her most recent match occurred on Sept. 19, when she lost to Nat Castle in a match for the IWF championship in Brockport, New York, Yahoo Sports reported.

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