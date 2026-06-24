America 250: Best places to celebrate July 4

WalletHub has crunched the data and has come up with the best places to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The company compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on the balance between cost and fun, using 18 metrics from the cost of beer and wine to the length of the fireworks shows, plus how well the weather will cooperate.
The National Retail Federation estimates that households will spend $9.4 billion this year to celebrate America 250.
The top city, surprisingly, isn’t New York or Washington, D.C.
Instead, Las Vegas tops the list.
The top five are:
- Las Vegas
- New York
- Orlando, Florida
- Los Angeles
- Minneapolis
- St. Paul, Minnesota
- San Francisco
- Atlanta
- Seattle
- Sacramento, California
- San Diego
- Cincinnati
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- New Orleans
- Chicago
- Washington, D.C.
- Irvine, California
- Pittsburgh
- Miami
- Portland, Oregon
- Buffalo, New York
- Columbus, Ohio
- Oakland, California
- St. Louis
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Freemont, California
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Long Beach, California
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Denver
- Boston
- Tucson, Arizona
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- North Las Vegas, Nevada
- Boise, Idaho
- Anaheim, California
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Dallas
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Reno, Nevada
- Glendale, Arizona
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- Houston
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Oklahoma City
- Jacksonville, Florida
- San Jose, California
- Detroit
- Wichita, Kansas
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Mesa, Arizona
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- El Paso, Texas
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Henderson, Nevada
- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Fresno, California
- Lubbock, Texas
- Baltimore
- Tampa, Florida
- Bakersfield, California
- Stockton, California
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Santa Ana, California
- Indianapolis
- Chula Vista, California
- Chandler, Arizona
- Riverside, California
- San Antonio, Texas
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Chesapeake, Virginia
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Arlington, Texas
- Plano, Texas
- Durham, North Carolina
- San Bernardino, California
- Austin, Texas
- Philadelphia
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Honolulu
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Toledo, Ohio
- Aurora, Ohio
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Irving, Texas
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Cleveland
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Hialeah, Florida
- Newark, New Jersey
- Laredo, Texas
- Garland, Texas
Source: WalletHub
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