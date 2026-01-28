Apple TV shares ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 first look

Apple TV has released the first look at the return of “Ted Lasso.”

Jason Sudeikis is once again on the pitch as the football-turned-fútbol coach Ted Lasso.

He will be joined by Emmy Award winners Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, along with Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, as Lasso returns to coaching, but for a second division women’s football team.

When the show first premiered, it was the most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series and won back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons, Apple said.

The streaming service also shared four new images from the fourth season, which is under production.

Season four of “Ted Lasso” airs this summer, Apple said.

