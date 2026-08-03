Ariana Grande to take ‘step back’ from public

FILE PHOTO: Ariana Grande attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande has had a huge couple of years, but now she’s going to take a pause from being in the spotlight.

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The singer said she is “taking a step back from visibility” once her Eternal Sunshine tour comes to an end, The Associated Press reported.

That means her planned appearance on the London stage in “Sunday in the Park With George” is now not happening. She had been set to star with her “Wicked” co-star Jonathan Bailey at the Barbican theater next year. It is still expected to debut next year, but casting will be announced “in due course.”

Her new movie, “Focker-in-Law,” will hit theatres on Nov. 25, where she stars alongside Robert DeNiro and Ben Stiller in the “Meet the Parents” series.

A representative told People, “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

The magazine said her health and appearance have frequently been discussed, so much so that she included it in her 2024 song “Yes, And?”

“My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise / Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours, and mine is mine," the lyrics say.

Even her newest album, “Petal,” "is a fight song, an anthem about the love-hate relationship with the public and their toxicity.”

She also recently broke up with another “Wicked” co-star, Ethan Slater, the AP reported.

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