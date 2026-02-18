From The Beatles to Wilson: Iconic entertainment owned by Jim Irsay memorabilia to hit auction block

(L-R) A prototype Vox Kensington guitar made for The Beatles and played by George Harrison and John Lennon, George Harrison's stage-played Gibson SG Standard, John Lennon's Rickenbacker 1996 and John Lennon's 1963 Gretsch Chet Atkins 6120 guitar are seen during a press preview of The Jim Irsay Collection at Christie's Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California, on February 5, 2026. The Jim Irsay collection -- put together by the one-time owner of the Indianpolis Colts NFL team -- includes guitars played by musicians who defined the 20th century, including Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour, The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia, as well as Eric Clapton, John Coltrane and Johnny Cash. Visitors view items on display during a press preview of The Jim Irsay Collection at Christie's Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California, on February 5, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Items that are the bedrock of popular culture will be going up for auction next month and if you have enough money, you could own a piece of history.

Christie’s is hosting The Jim Irsay Collection sale across four auctions next month.

Some of the artifacts include:

It isn’t just rare musical instruments, however. There is Sylvester Stallone’s handwritten script notebook for Rocky, the “hero prop” Wilson volleyball from “Cast Away,” and a Jackie Robinson bat.

“Jim Irsay had a passion for all things that define the American experience,” musical instrument specialist Kerry Kean, who is consulting on the Christie’s sale, told The Hollywood Reporter.

In all, about 350 items from the deceased Colt’s owner’s collection are going up for auction. Of the items, about 200 are guitars.

Guitar.com called his collection in 2022, “the greatest on earth.”

The auction could bring in about $30 million.

Click here to see what Christie’s is calling the “Hall of Fame” of the collection.

