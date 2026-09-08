Beloved longtime Ohio coach killed by lightning strike 3 weeks after retiring

File photo. A retired teacher in eastern Ohio died after he was struck by lightning while cutting his lawn.

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A beloved high school coach in eastern Ohio died on Friday after he was struck by lightning while cutting his lawn, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

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Joe Pierro, 60, of Steubenville, became the 14th lightning strike fatality this year, according to the agency. He coached football and baseball for more than 30 years at Steubenville High School, WTRF reported.

He had retired three weeks ago, according to the television station.

The Steubenville school district confirmed Pierro’s death in Facebook post on Saturday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. ET while Pierro was cutting grass at his home, according to The Patriot News.

“Joe Pierro was more than a teacher and coach. He was a mentor, a role model, a motivator, and a friend,” the school district wrote. “Through his years in the classroom and on the playing field, Joe helped countless young people learn, grow, compete, overcome challenges, and -- most importantly -- believe in themselves.”

The post added that Pierro’s influence “extended far beyond wins and losses or lessons taught in a classroom.”

“The lessons Joe shared and the example he set will remain with those fortunate enough to have known him,” school officials wrote.

Pierro was a graduate of Steubenville Catholic Central High School and West Liberty State College, according to WTOV.

Steubenville is located approximately 33 miles west of Pittsburgh.

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