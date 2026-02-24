‘BodyPartz’ rapper Luci4 dies at 23

File photo. Los Angeles rapper Luci4, whose signature song was 2021's "BodyPartz," died on Feb. 22. He was 23.

Los Angeles rapper Luci4, best known for the 2021 hit “BodyPartz,” died on Sunday, officials said. He was 23.

The rapper, whose legal name was James Dear but who also went by “Axxturel,” died in a private residence, according to online records posted by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office.

Luci4 was declared dead by officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department at around 11:40 a.m. PT, People reported. According to TMZ, he died at a friend’s house.

The rapper’s cause of death has been deferred “pending additional investigation,” according to the medical examiner.

A Feb. 22 post on Luci4’s TikTok account signed by his manager, Kayla G, announced the news of the rapper’s death.

“I am devastated to inform you that today James, Luci4, axxtural has passed away,” the statement read. “He was truly a leader, a king and musician and a genius. There’s nobody like him and there will never be. We all loved him dearly. Rest easy.

“Please allow family and friends privacy and patience during this difficult time.”

Luci4 got his start as a producer in Spaceghostpurrp’s BMB Deathrow collective, according to Billboard. He became a trailblazer in the sigilkore genre, a form of trap music that combines electronic and cloud rap.

His single, “BodyPartz,” earned him a deal with Atlantic Records, the music website reported. The song was certified gold in 2024, and it has been viewed more than 4 million times on YouTube.

His song “All Eyez on Me” also had a following on TikTok after it was released in 2020, USA Today reported.

Luci4 released his album “Vampmania 3″ in 2025 and has several singles in 2026, Billboard reported. According to USA Today, they include “Otw” earlier in February; as well as “Sleeve,” which he shared on Spotify on Feb. 3; “B4 the Storm” and “#NEVERSURRENDER.”

Luci4 also remained active on Soundcloud and shared new music as recently as Feb. 15, the newspaper reported.

An investigation into the rapper’s death is ongoing, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

