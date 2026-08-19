Brewers tie MLB record with 22-0 victory against Mariners

Christian Yelich hammered a three-run homer to jump-start the Brewers' 22-0 rout against Seattle on Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers tied a major league record for the largest margin of victory in a shutout win on Tuesday, throttling the Seattle Mariners 22-0.

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The Brewers (78-48), who own the best record in baseball this season, became only the third team in teh game’s modern era to earn a shutout victory by a 22-run margin.

The Pittsburgh Pirates set the original mark against the Cubs in Chicago on Sept. 16, 1975, and were matched by Cleveland’s victory against the New York Yankees on Aug. 31, 2004, according to The Associated Press.

All 22 runs scored by the Brewers against the Mariners 😳



22-0 matches the largest shutout in MLB since 1900. pic.twitter.com/PkuvbRh1uk — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) August 19, 2026

Milwaukee also matched a franchise record for runs in a game and got three-run homers from Christian Yelich, David Hamilton and Luis Lara -- his first as a major leaguer -- and a two-run blast by Jake Bauers, MLB.com reported.

“I’d like to order that every night,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters after the game at American Family Field.

Julio Rodriguez forgot how many outs there were and gifted the Brewers their 21st run of the night pic.twitter.com/GiCBX6ABxu — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 19, 2026

“It was kind of crazy, and it happened fast,” Yelich said.

“It’s a tough one to even think about,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said.

The first half of the game was close, with the Brewers holding a 1-0 lead.

But Milwaukee scored five runs in the fifth, capped by Yelich’s home run. Hamilton and Bauers hit homers in the sixth to cap another five-run inning, and Milwaukee put the final stamp on the rout by scoring two runs in the seventh inning and nine in the eighth inning.

The Mariners’ woes could be summed up with Julio Rodriguez’s gaffe in the eighth inning. Already losing 19-0, Seattle sent infielder Leo Rivas to pitch, the AP reported.

With the bases loaded and one out, Yelich lifted a lazy fly ball to center field that Rodriguez caught. But mistakenly believing there were two outs, Rodriguez tossed the ball into the stands, MLB.com reported.

According to the rules, each runner was entitled to advance two bases, so two runs scored on the play.

Rodríguez held his head in dismay after realizing his blunder.

“You obviously never want to be the guy that does that,” Yelich said. “But it’s a long game, you’re on defense for a while, and it was kind of chaos there in the last inning with the lineup turning over and all the action going.

“It just happens sometimes. You lose track of the outs.”

It was the worst margin of defeat in Mariners history, topping a 21-1 drubbing by Houston on Sept. 8, 2019.

Before baseball’s “modern” era (1901 to the present), the Philadelphia Quakers (now the Phillies) routed the Indianapolis Hoosiers 24-0 on June 28, 1887, MLB.com reported.

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