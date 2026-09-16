Buffalo QB Josh Allen rattled when spider crashes news conference

The Bills quarterback was brimming with confidence after Sunday's win but lost his focus during Tuesday's news conference.

Josh Allen can maintain his poise against opposing defenses, as his late, game-winning touchdown pass against the Houston Texans on Sunday proved.

But the Buffalo Bills quarterback apparently gets rattled by spiders.

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During his Tuesday media availability, Allen was speaking to reporters when a spider skittered across the table where he was seated, USA Today reported.

That caused Allen to speak in halting terms as he tried to anticipate the arachnid’s next move.

“Yeah, he can ... he can feel the vibe and sometimes ... spider,” a suddenly distracted Allen said. “I don’t like that.”

"I don't like that."



Josh Allen was not a fan of the spider that showed up during his press conference 😂🕷️ pic.twitter.com/dBGoPKmw0J — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 15, 2026

Allen is coming off a two-touchdown performance against Houston, throwing for 334 yards on 20-for-29 passing.

He is likely to regain his composure by Thursday, when the Bills (1-0) host another playoff hopeful, the Detroit Lions (1-0), in an 8:15 p.m. ET game that will be aired on Amazon Prime Video.

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