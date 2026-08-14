Carly Simon releases new album after announcement of Parkinson’s diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Recording artist Carly Simon performs onstage during the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Simon released her first new album of original songs in nearly 20 years. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Weeks after Carly Simon announced that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, the “Nobody Does It Better” singer/songwriter released a new album

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The Associated Press reported “Comes in Waves” is her first album with original songs in nearly 20 years.

Her last album of original songs was “This Kind of Love,” released in 2008, according to The Times.

On the album, which was recorded at her home in Martha’s Vineyard, she addresses several challenges she has faced throughout her long career, including her marriage to singer James Taylor and the loss of her father, publisher Richard Simon.

“Maybe I never loved you / But anyway, I thought I did / I married you, we had a kid,” recounts her relationship with ex-husband Taylor. “And maybe you never loved me / Although God knows you said you did.”

“Howl,” according to USA Today, features “a jaunty piano melody,” over which “Simon bulldozes into the chorus,” “howl like the wind/roar like the river/wail like the rain/cry, shout and shiver.”

Other songs include “Mother of Pear,” which, according to the AP, is a tribute to her daughter Sally Taylor; “Love the Way I Do,” which is about a life that is a “wild ride ”; and “Four in the Morning,” written by the widow of John Belushi, her friend, the late Judy Belushi.

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Despite her Parkinson’s diagnosis and surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, Simon said, “I have not stopped living and I have not stopped working,” The Times reported.

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