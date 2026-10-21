Carnival Cruise Line adopts dynamic pricing for some on-board services

FILE PHOTO: Carnival Cruise Lines announced it will roll out dynamic pricing on some add-ons.

Dynamic pricing is coming to one cruise line.

[ Read more trending news ]

Carnival Cruise Line announced that drink and Wi-Fi packages will use dynamic pricing “based on sailing length, itinerary and season,” with the change taking effect on Dec. 1.

Right now, the company’s three main drink packages start at between $6.95 and $69.95 per person, per day, while Wi-Fi is between $20.40 and $25.50 per person, per day.

A connectivity package for up to four devices starts at $90.

Dynamic pricing is a business model where companies can raise prices when demand is high, CTV News explained. The news outlet said it is similar to airline tickets and hotels costing more during holidays or Uber’s surge pricing during peak times.

Carnival did not say what the new pricing would be, USA Today reported.

It did tell CTV News that the dynamic pricing “allows us to better align pricing with the type of cruise a guest books while providing greater flexibility and reflecting seasonal demand.”

“Importantly, once a guest purchases a package, their confirmed price is locked in and will not change even if pricing is adjusted later,” Carnival said in a statement.

The company is currently running a FunPacks promotion that is “tailored to different vacation styles” and bundles add-ons such as drink and Wi-Fi packages, shore excursion discounts, specialty dining, and spa treatments. The cost is between $25 and $99 per person per day. You can book Fun Packs until Oct. 30 for sailings between Oct. 31, 2026, and December 31, 2027.

While dynamic pricing for add-ons is making headlines, cruise lines have done it before.

As Forbes noted in March, the price of a cruise will fluctuate just like the airline model, changing depending on demand, season, promotions and inventory.

©2026 Cox Media Group