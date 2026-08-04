Cavs star Donovan Mitchell, Grammy Award-winning singer Coco Jones tie the knot

GREENWICH, Conn. — Seven-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Grammy Award-winning singer Coco Jones were married on Saturday in Connecticut.

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The couple tied the knot in Greenwich, the city where Mitchell, 29, grew up attending the Boys & Girls Club in the city, the CT Post reported. Mitchell spent the last four seasons of his nine-year NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jones, 28, won a Grammy in 2024 in the Best R&B Performance for her single “ICU.”

The couple shared their first dance to the “Love,” by Musiq Soulchild, according to the Post. The dance was posted in a video to Instagram by sports agent Troy Payne, according to the newspaper.

Notable attendees included retired NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, WJW reported. NBA players attending the wedding included Mitchell’s teammates, Bam Adebayo and Josh Hart, along with NBA stars Jaylen Brown and Jalen Bruson, according to ESPN.

Mitchell and Jones announced their engagement in July 2025, the sports news website reported. They were first seen together holding hands in September 2024 during an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

Mitchell led the Cavaliers to a 52-30 season in 2025-26 and a berth in the Eastern Conference finals, where the team lost to the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, ESPN reported.

Jones’ most recent album, “Why Not More?” was nominated for best R&B Album at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, according to the sports news website.

In January 2026, Jones told People that the moment the couple became engaged was “indescribable.”

“I think about my life so much like business, and I’m like, ‘Girl, you got to stop. This is the biggest contract I’ve ever signed.’ You know what I’m saying? This is a real-life, forever commitment,” Jones told the magazine. “I talk about forever, I sing about forever, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, this really forever. OK, word up, word up.’

“I feel like we speak a different language that makes me really feel seen. And he’s my biggest cheerleader, so I feel like I’m never able to doubt myself in his presence. It’s just not going down like that.”

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