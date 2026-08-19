Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy says wife is ‘on great road to recovery’

The Chiefs' offensive coordinator made his first public comments since returning to camp on Aug. 10.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said his wife was on track to make a full recovery after she was shot last month in Virginia, adding that Mia Bieniemy “gave her blessing” for him to return to preseason camp.

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The couple’s son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested in connection with the July 26 shooting at the family home in Ashburn, Virginia. He was charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling, NFL.com reported.

Eric Bieniemy, making his first comments to reporters after leaving the team on July 27, said on Tuesday that his wife “is on a great road to recovery.”

WATCH: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy says his wife, Mia, is “on the road to recovery” and doing great after she was shot in late July. Bieniemy says he got his wife’s blessing before returning to the team. You’ll hear more from EB later on @kmbc. pic.twitter.com/rs4ZLywU60 — Eric Graves (@EricGravesKMBC) August 18, 2026

“She is doing great,” he told reporters. “It’s one of the main reasons why I’m back here, because of her recovery. She’s truly a soldier, she’s a saint and it’s been incredible to watch.

“I know I was driving her and a bunch of my family members crazy in the house. She was like, ‘You have my blessing to leave.’”

[ Wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shot: report ]

Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs’ training camp on Aug. 10, KMBC reported. He missed 11 practices as he traveled to Virginia to be with Mia Bieniemy, 57, who is currently in stable condition, according to ESPN.

“First and foremost I want to say this: Thank you, guys, for all the love, the support,” he told reporters. “Obviously the unfortunate circumstances which took place is very hurtful, but on top of that, I just respect that you guys are respecting our privacy. And hats off to you.”

Eric Bieniemy remained connected to the Chiefs, watching several practices through a livestream to take notes and make observations, ESPN reported.

“Technology is pretty impressive,” Bieniemy told reporters. “My language probably got a little colorful in the house. I had a bunch of family members that were there that really never heard some of the language that was used.

“It felt good just to see the guys work and to feel like I was still a part of it.”

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