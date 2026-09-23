Chris Spatola, college basketball analyst for ESPN, dies at 47

The longtime ESPN college basketball analyst and former assistant at Duke, died on Sept. 21. He was 47.

Chris Spatola, an ESPN college basketball analyst who played at Army and was the son-in-law of former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, died on Monday, the sports cable network and Duke announced. He was 47.

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No cause of death was announced.

Spatola joined ESPN in 2015, providing analysis during game and studio productions. He also worked for SiriusXM.

“Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN’s college basketball coverage, shaped by his experiences as a student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster,” ESPN said in a statement. “He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Spatola was an assistant at Duke from 2007 to 2012 and was part of Krzyzewski’s staff when the Blue Devils won an NCAA title in 2010, according to USA Today. He was also a member of the staff that won four ACC tournament titles.

Spatola was a four-year starter at West Point, leading Army in scoring for three years and ranking No. 10 all-time on the school’s career points list (1,543), ESPN reported.

ESPN remembers college basketball analyst Chris Spatola, who passed away unexpectedly Monday pic.twitter.com/4dOzddXQ8I — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 23, 2026

After graduating from Army, Spatola served on active duty from 2002 to 2007, ESPN reported. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and he was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal for exceptional combat performance and the Army Commendation Medal for outstanding leadership.

Spatola was also a court coach for U.S. basketball teams that won gold medals at the 2008 Olympics and the 2010 FIBA World Championship, according to the cable sports news outlet.

Spatola and Krzyzewski’s daughter, Jamie, had three children

“There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola,” Duke said in a statement. “Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family.”

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